Florida man acting as own attorney admits to killing girlfriend in closing argument

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Ronnie Oneal, the man facing the death penalty for the deaths of his girlfriend Kenyatta Baron and 9-year-old daughter Ron’Niveya Oneal, admitted to causing his girlfriend’s death during closing arguments Monday.

“I did kill Kenyatta Barron, but I want you to tell it like it is if you’re gonna tell it,” Oneal said, shouting to prosecutors.

Oneal demanded that he be allowed to act as his own attorney after his public defenders refused to use a “stand your ground defense” in his trial.

Oneal has maintained in his trial that he killed Barron in self-defense. He also claimed that evidence had been fabricated and manipulated to make him guilty of the crime.

Last week, a jury heard emotional testimony from Oneal’s son — the only survivor of the attack — describing the night they were killed.

“I just saw my dad holding a shotgun on my mom,” the young boy recalled.

“How did I hurt you?” his father asked.

“You stabbed me,” the boy replied.

During his closing argument, the presiding judge had to reel Oneal multiple times for foul language and his manner of addressing prosecutors.