Florida man arrested, accused of sexually battering two young children

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A sexual predator was arrested after deputies said he sexually battered two young children.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said Randy Akers, 60, was arrested in Hernando County by the U.S. Marhsal’s Task Force following an in-depth investigation.

Detectives said they learned that Akers sexually battered a child between the ages of 4 and 5 years old and an 8-year-old child. The victims told investigators that the abuse dates back as far as 2002.

Investigators believe Akers may have had access to more children and that they could have been victimized. Akers was in a motorcycle club called Baggerz & Tailz. He is known to the community as “Radical Randy” and the Battle of the Baggers Bike Shows owner.

Akers was charged with seven counts of sexual battery of a victim under 12, five counts of sexual battery by familial or custodial authorities and five counts of lewd or lascivious molestation of a victim under 12.

“This disgusting man can no longer ruin the lives of young children thanks to the tenacity of our detectives,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “My thoughts go out to the innocent children that this vile human hurt, and I hope their healing journey can begin with this man behind bars.”

If you believe you or someone you know may have been victimized by Akers, call HCSO at 813-247-8200.