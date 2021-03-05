Florida man indicted for death of deputy killed 1 shift away from retirement

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The man accused of killing a Hillsborough sheriff’s deputy by ramming his vehicle into his patrol car has been indicted by a grand jury, the State’s Attorney’s Office said.

Travis Garrett, 28, was formally charged with first-degree murder in the death of Corporal Brian LaVigne, and can now be prosecuted.

Lavigne died Jan. 11 after Garrett allegedly rammed his vehicle into his marked patrol car while trying to flee from officers in Brandon. The deputy was just one shift away from his retirement, the sheriff’s office said.

After the crash, Garrett was treated at a hospital, then booked into a Hillsborough County Jail. A grand jury later heard from prosecutors and determined that the evidence was enough for an indictment.

The state’s attorney’s office said Garrett will be prosecuted for the first-degree premeditated murder of a law enforcement office. Prosecutors will also pursue eight other felony counts against him, including fleeing to elude, vehicular homicide, DUI manslaughter, battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer with violence and criminal mischief.