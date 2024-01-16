Florida man shot with BB gun at McDonald’s over phone charger

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A suspect who earlier trespassed at a McDonald’s in Brandon, Florida, later returned and shot a person with a BB gun, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to the McDonald’s on Brandon Boulevard near Kings Avenue for a reported shooting on Monday night.

Investigators said the suspect, identified by HCSO as a homeless man, was warned about trespassing earlier in the evening but returned to the restaurant and shot a person with a BB gun. Then he fled on a bicycle.

The incident stemmed from an argument over a phone charger, according to the sheriff’s office. The victim was taken to a hospital

The investigation is ongoing.

