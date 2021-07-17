Florida man wins $4.66M with scratch-off ticket bought at Publix

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Plantation man is nearly $5 million richer after being the first to win the Florida Lottery’s new scratch-off game, the Florida Lottery said.
Howard Tenen, 70, claimed the top prize in the Florida Lottery’s $5,000 A Week For Life scratch-off game and took home a lump-sum payment of $4.66 million.
The ticket was purchased at a Publix supermarket. The store gets a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.
The $5,000 A Week For Life scratch-off game offers includes four top prizes and over $165.6 million in total cash prizes, Florida Lottery said.
