Florida man wins over $4M on scratch-off game, says he’ll ‘get a place to live’

Sara Filips

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Broward County man is now a multimillionaire after he spent just $10 on a scratch-off ticket, the Florida Lottery said Friday.

Harrison Porter, 46, of Fort Lauderdale took home $4,070,000 after purchasing his winning $250,000 A YEAR FOR LIFE scratch-off ticket from a Publix located at 18341 Pine Boulevard in Pembroke Pines.

The retailer will get an $8,000 bonus commission for the sale.

“One of the first things I’m going to do is get a place to live,” Porter said, after revealing the winning ticket arrived during some challenging times.

The $10 ticket offers over $176.4 million in prizes, including four top prizes of $250,000 a year for life. The odds of his win are 1 in 6.04 million.

Florida scratch-off games have generated over $18.09 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund.

