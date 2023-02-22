Police: Florida shootings leave 9-year-old, journalist dead

First responders in Jasper County, Indiana, pulled the man’s body from the waste-management basin approximately four hours after he fell in. (Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — A string of shootings Wednesday in a Florida neighborhood left a 9-year-old child, a 20-year-old woman and a media member all dead.

The first shooting occurred around 11 a.m. in the Orange County neighborhood of Pine Hills, Orange County Sheriff John Mina said at a news conference. A woman in her 20s was pronounced dead on the scene.

The second shooting happened around 4 p.m. when two employees of Spectrum News 13, a reporter and photographer, were covering the morning shooting and were fired at while sitting inside a vehicle on the same street.

The news employees were taken to a hospital where one of them died.

In the third shooting, a woman and her 9-year-old child were shot inside their home on another street about a block away in the same neighborhood, Mina said. The child died at a hospital.

The second News 13 crew member and the 9-year-old’s mother were in critical condition at a hospital.

The suspect in all three shootings is 19-year-old Keith Melvin Moses, who has been arrested. The woman who died in the first shooting was a known acquaintance of Moses, Mina said.

Moses faces charges in the morning killing, and more are expected for the other shootings.

It’s unclear why the news crew was fired at. Mina said the vehicle they were in did not have clear logos or decals identifying it as a news vehicle.

Police also said it’s not known why the woman and her child who were shot in their home were targeted.

This is a developing story and will be updated.