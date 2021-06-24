Florida officer shot in head, $100,000 reward offered suspect information

Warning this video contains graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (NewsNation Now) — Authorities searched Thursday for a suspect after a Florida police officer was shot and seriously wounded, officials said.

The Daytona Beach Police Department is offering a $100,000 reward “for anyone who can help authorities locate the man who shot a Daytona Beach Police Department officer in the head,” according to a statement by the department.

Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young told reporters at a news conference that the 26-year-old officer was in critical condition after he was shot in the head Wednesday night.

THREAD (1 OF 2): A $100,000 reward is now available for anyone who can help authorities locate the man who shot one of our officers in the head earlier this evening.



The man we're looking for is located in the video below. His name is Othal Wallace. He's 29 years old. pic.twitter.com/hYHNqVLg8C — Daytona Beach Police (@DaytonaBchPD) June 24, 2021

“The surgery was fairly successful,” Young said. “He still has a long way to go.”

The officer’s name was not immediately released.

Photo: Daytona Beach Police Department

Authorities named the wanted suspect as Othal Wallace, 29. Young said the officer approached Wallace as he sat in a gray Honda HR-V and was shot while “escorting him out of the car.” It wasn’t immediately clear what drew the officer’s attention.

Young said more than 500 officers from various agencies had responded to help find Wallace, who officials said may have fled to the Atlanta area. Wallace may still be in the HR-V with a California license plate of 7TNX532.

A search of an apartment near the shooting location revealed a rifle, numerous boxes of ammunition, a handgun, several high-capacity magazines and three ballistic vests, Young said. It wasn’t clear what Wallace’s connection to the apartment and the weapons might be.

“He should be considered armed and dangerous,” the chief said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.