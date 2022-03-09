Hurricane debris fuels massive wildfires in Florida Panhandle

(NewsNation) — Massive wildfires burning in the Florida Panhandle are threatening communities in areas that were hit by Hurricane Michael in 2018.

The Chipola Complex, which encompasses several wildfires, has grown to more than 34,000 acres, according to the Florida Forest Service.

The Bertha Swamp Road Fire, the largest of the wildfires, continues to grow. By Wednesday afternoon, authorities estimated it had grown to 33,047 acres and was only 10% contained.

Seventy plows, 10 airplanes and three Blackhawk helicopters are being used to battle the blaze.

Gusty winds are causing what first responders say is “erratic fire behavior” as a line of severe thunderstorms are forecast for the area, bringing with them a threat of tornadoes and damaging wind gusts with the potential to further fan the flames.

“Once you get a spark in the grass, and you have a little bit of wind that pushed it, it runs very fast,” said Judy Tear with the Florida Forest Service. “It runs faster than you and your garden hose are going to be able to chase it.”

Florida Forest Service officials called suppression efforts challenging as the wildfire pushed through thick, dry and dead trees and vegetation left behind by Hurricane Michael.

In 2018, Hurricane Michael left behind 72 million tons of destroyed trees that have provided fuel for the wildfires. The hurricane was directly responsible for 16 deaths and about $25 billion in damage in the U.S.

The Adkins Avenue fire covered just over 870 acres and is now 80% contained, according to officials. The wildfire destroyed two structures and damaged another 12 homes.

Combined, the wildfires have forced the evacuations of at least 1,100 homes. Mandatory evacuations remain in place for residents in and around the Bertha Swamp Road Fire.

“It is just the unknown. It is heart-wrenching,” resident Carol Wiggins said. “Our whole life is right here. Just knowing when we wake up tomorrow it might not be here.”

Officials say veterans who were forced to evacuate a nursing home have been allowed to return, according to the Panama City News Herald.

Local authorities say they don’t know when other residents will be able to return to their homes. The county opened a shelter at the Bay County Fairgrounds for displaced residents.

Florida governor Ron DeSantis allocated $6 million to help families impacted by the fire.

Firefighters are among those who live dangerously close to the flames.

“It has been a tremendous amount of stress the past four days,” said Lt. Andy Husar of the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, “looking at the updated maps and forestry briefing and watching it come closer and closer to my neighborhood each day.”

North Carolina

A wildfire in eastern North Carolina has burned parts of the Outer Banks and covered the area in smoke.

The Roanoke Island Volunteer Fire Department said on Facebook there was an active wildland fire at Dare County Bombing Range, a training location for military aircraft crews.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in North Carolina said the fire had spread slightly to the Alligator River National Wildlife Refuge, which is one of the only places in the world where endangered red wolves can be seen in the wild.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.,