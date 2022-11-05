Florida paramotor pilot saves woman from submerged car

(NewsNation) — A paramotor pilot who risked a daring feat to save a woman trapped in her submerged car says he’s no hero and he had “God on his side,” reports WSVN.

Realtor Cristiano Piquet was flying a paramotor, or a powered paraglider, with a friend when he saw a car submerged in a canal near Miami. Remarkable video of the rescue shows the men landing and then a woman hanging onto an almost completely submerged car.

The woman, who was not named, reportedly said, “Oh, my God, I fell with my car in here.”

The video then shows her being pulled out with a rope. It was posted on Piquet’s Instagram and has now gone viral.

“Piquet insists he’s no hero and credits having God on his side that day,” the TV station reports.