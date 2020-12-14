Florida police department rewards children with good behavior citations

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMMB) — One police department in the Florida panhandle is focusing more on strengthening the relationship between its officers and residents by giving out citations for good behavior.

The Marianna Police Department officers are patrolling streets looking to reward children for good deeds like wearing a seatbelt, helping their parents with laundry, or even waving to an officer.

Marianna Police Chief Hayes Baggett said they got the idea from another police department and said it’s been a great experience so far for the patrol officers.

Baggett said he doesn’t want kids to be afraid of police officers and hopes the good behavior citations will show them they’re not just there for the bad times, but the good times too.

Marianna Police Officer Brandon Gramling said a good deed or a simple gesture will earn a child a good behavior citation.

“A simple wave from a child will make most of our officer’s days. Where we’ll get out, write their name and give them a free ice cream,” Gramling said.

Officials said in light of recent events, they wanted to find a way to improve the relationship between the community and law enforcement.

“It makes our days to see a kid smile or tell us thank you or just a simple wave,” Gramling said. “Just to make them smile will make our days. That’s all it’s meant for is to give a positive outlook.”

Baggett said the department works hard to create a positive relationship with children.

“They are our future. The children are our future and the better relationship we have, you know, the better our community will be, our society will be,” Baggett said. We don’t want that bad relationship we want to, you know, they see you put mama and daddy in jail but we want to have that good relationship with the children.”

Baggett also said giving out good behavior citations is a great way for officers to be able to have a positive impact on a child’s day.

“They’re excited about it as well and anything to build that relationship especially in the day’s times it’s been good,” Baggett said. “You see a kid do something good you want to reward that behavior and obviously continue that behavior.”

Officers were given a booklet full of blank good citations to give out as they see fit and will write the citations until they run out.

Baggett also hinted they are looking forward to doing similar activities to continue to foster a good relationship between police officers and the community.