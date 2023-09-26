ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A man who had been pointing a gun at passing cars early Sunday is dead after he allegedly fired a shot at Florida deputies when they tried to arrest him, authorities said.

According to Orange County Sheriff John Mina, deputies were dispatched to the man’s Orlando home around 9 p.m. Saturday after neighbors stated he was shooting a gun in his backyard. However, when authorities arrived, the man was gone.

Around 12:47 a.m. Sunday, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said they received more 911 calls about the man pointing a gun at passing cars. He also threatened his roommate with the gun, according to Mina.

Sheriff Mina said deputies spent about 40 minutes trying to negotiate and get him to surrender peacefully. That’s when the man went into the backyard and continued to make threats. Deputies tried to stop him using a taser but say the man pulled out a gun and fired one shot.

Several deputies returned fire, killing the man. The sheriff said the man, in his 30s or 40s, died at the scene. No deputies were hurt during the shooting.

The man’s name has not been released at this time. Four Orange County deputies have been placed on administrative leave while the shooting is being investigated.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting and will turn over its findings to the State Attorney’s Office. The sheriff’s office will also conduct its own internal investigation once the FDLE investigation has concluded.