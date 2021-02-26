Florida police warn of ‘lost phone’ scheme

PINELLAS PARK, Fla (WFLA) — Pinellas Park police are warning about a scheme where crooks are trying to gain access to your home.

Corporal James Gatti works in the crime prevention unit and recently became aware of the scheme and posted about it on the department’s Facebook page to help alert people.

The crooks start by leaving a note, similar to the one Cpl. Gatti posted.

“It will say something like my phone has been lost and it is pinging or showing at your home. Before I contact the police to get involved I would like to come out to your house to pick it up,” Pinellas Park Police Department Cpl. James Gatti said.

Gatti told NewsNation affiliate WFLA, the crooks are hoping to be let inside the house to look for the ‘missing phone.’

“They are using it as an opportunity for them to either scout out the inside of your home or try to perpetrate a crime with you present,” added Cpl. Gatti.

Pinellas Park police told WFLA there are no reports of the scheme in Pinellas Park right now, people still need to be aware.

Cpl. Gatti said you should never let a stranger inside your home and if you find one of those notes on your door or car, you should call your local law enforcement.