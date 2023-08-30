Florida restaurant owner details damage from Hurricane Idalia

(NewsNation) — Shannon Keeton is a restaurant owner in Cedar Key, Florida, which has been battered by Tropical Storm Idalia.



In Keeton’s case, her restaurant was uninsured because, as she said during an appearance on “NewsNation Now,” she was unable to get traditional flood insurance for a business that is completely over the water.

“We just kind of have to self-insure the best we can and the way we’ve done that is to make adjustments to our restaurant building so that the least amount of damage is done to that,” she explained.

Unfortunately, the first floor of the restaurant was battered by the storm.

Still, she has faith in her community’s ability to persist.

“This community has bounced back before, and I’m pretty optimistic we can do it again,” she said.