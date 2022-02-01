Florida road-rage shooting caught on dashcam video

(NewsNation Now) — A shocking dashcam video shows what police are calling an incident of road rage on a Florida interstate.

The video shows a Florida man, identified as Eric Popper, allegedly firing a gun at another motorist while driving on I-95 in northwest Miami-Dade.

Popper, who has been charged in the June 21 incident, fires 11 shots, some through his own vehicle’s windshield.

The Florida Highway Patrol called this an incident of road rage.

According to local news reports, Popper cut off another driver. The other driver, who was not identified, tailgated Popper, and hand gestures between the two were exchanged.

In the video shared with NewsNation by his attorney, Popper can be seen looking in his rearview mirror at a car behind him. Then he pulls out a gun from the car’s middle console and starts shooting in the direction of a passing motorist.

Popper claims that the other driver shot at him first so he fired back, but police say the other driver didn’t have a gun on him.

“I was just shot at. My car was hit. I returned fire back at the individual,” Popper can be heard saying in the video.

Popper turned himself in and now faces felony charges of aggravated assault with a weapon and up to 15 years in prison.

Popper is a former civilian fire inspector with Miami Beach Fire Rescue.