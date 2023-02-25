Florida school employee attacked, knocked unconscious by student

(NewsNation) — A Florida school employee was attacked and knocked unconscious after what police say was an attack by a male student.

Police were called to Matanzas High School Palm Coast, Florida on Tuesday, Feb. 21. where they located a female paraprofessional on the ground with severe injuries.

Surveillance footage from the school shows the student walking fast toward the victim and pushing her several feet, knocking her to the floor and rendering her unconscious.

Then, the student is seen kicking and punching the woman several times in the back and head, according to a news release from the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

The paraprofessional was transported to a local hospital.

Police say the reason the student was upset that the victim took his Nintendo Switch away from him during class.

The teen was charged with felony aggravated battery with bodily harm.

“The actions of this student are absolutely horrendous and completely uncalled for,” Sheriff Rick Staly said in a statement. “We hope the victim will be able to recover, both mentally and physically, from this incident. Thankfully, students and staff members came to the victim’s aid before the SRDs could arrive. Our schools should be a safe place – for both employees and students.”