Florida school worker found dead with zip-tie around her neck

SANFORD, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida school employee’s death is being investigated as a possible homicide weeks after her body was found in her home, according to police.

The Sanford Police Department said on July 17, officers got a call from someone who found the body of Joysee Cartagena at her home on Saltmarsh Loop.

When Sanford Fire and Rescue arrived, their personnel discovered a large zip tie wrapped around the woman’s neck. They tried to give her life-saving care, but it was too late to save her, police said.

The woman’s body was taken to the Lake County Medical Examiner. Officers said Cartagena’s death has been deemed suspicious and will be investigated as a possible homicide.

According to NBC affiliate WESH, the Seminole County School District said Cartagena worked as an elementary school secretary and a clerk at another school for almost seven years.

If you have information on Cartagena’s death, call the Sanford Police Department at 800-423-TIPS (8477) or visit www.crimeline.org. Those who send tips to Crimeline can receive a cash reward of $5,000 if it helps solve the homicide.