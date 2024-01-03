Florida man flips SUV with 4 unbuckled teens inside: PCSO

DUNEDIN, Fla. (WFLA) — A teenager was seriously injured in a late-night crash along the Dunedin Causeway on Tuesday.

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, James Schwimer, 22, was driving a SUV recklessly on the sand with five passengers inside, including four 17-year-old boys.

One of the teenagers sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries in the crash.

There were no signs Schwimer was impaired at the time, but reckless driving is believed to have contributed to the crash, according to PCSO.

Schwimer was arrested and charged with reckless driving with serious bodily injury, three counts of child neglect and seatbelt citations for the four teenagers. He remained in the Pinellas County Jail on Wednesday morning.