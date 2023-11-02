Florida Uber driver accused of sexually battering woman

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman fought off an Uber driver who undressed her and touched her inappropriately in St. Petersburg, the police department said.

St. Petersburg police said Jose Antonio Canales Sanchez picked up a 32-year-old woman just before 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Before reaching the woman’s destination, police said Canales Sanchez pulled into a parking lot and got into the backseat of the car. Police said the driver started undressing the woman against her will and touching her private parts.

Officers said the woman was able to fight off Canales Sanchez and escaped.

Canales Sanchez was arrested on Wednesday afternoon. He was charged with sexual battery and false imprisonment.