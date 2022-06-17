(NewsNation) — Eleven passengers on a boat that capsized in Florida were saved by their fellow boaters.

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the scene at about 5:24 p.m., just east of Beer Can Island. An aviation unit flew over the scene and confirmed a boat was upside down in the water and sinking. Several people were swimming around it, a news release said.

Another group of boaters who were in the area arrived immediately after that and began lifting victims into their vessel.

Moments later, the press release said, the Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit came by and found two male victims still hanging onto the overturned boat’s hull. Only one of them was wearing a life vest. As the deputies helped them onto the Sheriff’s Office boat, one of the men said he had chest pains and shortness of breath. He was taken to a local hospital.

After being checked out by first responders and medical staff, everyone on the boat was found to be OK.

“Thanks to the willingness of some local boaters to help out, a group of 11 people, consisting of men, women, and children, were saved after they were stranded in the water when their seacraft capsized,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. “We remind everyone to always have the right amount of life vests for each person on a boat, as well as keeping stock of all other safety and emergency equipment.”