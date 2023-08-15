Florida village unveils solution to curb peacock population

PINECREST, Fla. (NewsNation) — Wild peacocks are running amok in a Miami suburb, forcing the village of Pinecrest to take a unique approach to control the issue.

A local vet has started conducting peacock vasectomies to help slow the reproduction of the invasive bird species.

Pinecrest councilwoman Shannon Del Prado said the solution has received a lot of attention.

“The thinking is that we will perform a vasectomy on the male peacocks, tag them and then release them back into their same location,” Del Prado explained.

Aside from peacocks leaving behind quite a mess, making loud noises at all hours of the night and causing some property damage, local vets said the skyrocketing population has gotten out of control.

“There’s an ongoing feud in Pinecrest between the people who love the peacocks and the people who hate the peacocks,” Dr. Don Harris said.

Harris is the vet taking this issue head-on. Residents said he’s got his hands full, especially since Harris said the male peacocks are polygamists and are “very cocky.”

Through the city’s pilot program, Harris said he’s already successfully performed several procedures on Pinecrest peacocks. He thinks the idea is brilliant, and here’s why:

“The peacock stays cocky. He ends up breeding with 6, 7 or 10 females, but all those eggs are going to be infertile. So now you’ve stopped 10 females from reproducing by doing a vasectomy on one male peacock.”

Harris said the vasectomy process only takes a few minutes. He believes that once the shock factor with peacock vasectomies wares off, he thinks this solution will become more popular in other cities that have the same problem.