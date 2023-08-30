Florida issues warning to potential looters in wake of hurricane

(NewsNation) — As thousands of Floridians depart their homes and businesses to seek shelter from Hurricane Idalia, a top Florida official is warning looters against taking advantage of the chaos.

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody issued the warning in an interview with “Fox News Digital” published Tuesday.

“One thing that we hear from folks, ‘We want to adhere to the warnings, but we’re concerned that our property may be in jeopardy if we’re not there,’ and that will not be a concern in Florida,” she said. “We are a law and order state. We will not take it lightly if folks are looting.”

Meanwhile, local police units are being deployed specifically to be on the lookout for looting.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office Rapid Response Team will be on the ground assisting the state in preventing looting activities.

“Our main focus will be on looting and protecting property. When you have these hurricanes, you get people jacking up prices, people coming in with stolen generators, and a lot goes on in these affected areas,” Martin County Sheriff William Snyder told the local press.

Looting is a common activity after substantial natural disasters. Following Hurricane Ian last year, more than two dozen people were arrested for looting in Lee County, which was the epicenter of hurricane damage.

But Florida officials are also girding themselves for another form of financial exploitation: Moody warned people against price gouging.

“We do need to be aware that in times of emergency, in these challenging times, there are bad actors — from those seeking to make a profit off of essential commodities, to those that are waiting in the aftermath to where property is abandoned, and neither will be tolerated,” she said in the same interview.