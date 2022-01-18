Florida woman attacked by bear while walking dog

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (NewsNation Now) — A Florida woman is lucky to be alive after she was attacked by a bear in Volusia County.

The woman, identified only as Aydee, was walking her dog in her driveway when the black bear came out of nowhere and lunged at her. As she tried to run, the bear chased her, tossed her to the ground and jumped on her back.

Luckily for her, neighbors heard her screams for help and called authorities.

She was treated for her injuries, none of which were life-threatening.

The bear was eventually found and humanely killed, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. The cubs found with it were not harmed.

Forrest Galante, host of “Extinct or Alive” on Animal Planet and “Mysterious Creatures with Forrest Galante,” commended the commission for not harming the cubs.

“They realized that those bear cubs were not a threat. They hadn’t harmed anyone. And so they chose to only euthanize the mother who had inflicted harm on a person,” Galante said.

He believes the bear was likely startled, which was what provoked the attack.

The odds of being attacked by a bear are 1 in 2.1 million, according to the National Park Service.