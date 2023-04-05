Florida woman charged after second grandchild dies in her care

HARDEE COUNTY, Fla. (NewsNation) — A Florida woman is calling for her own mother’s arrest after two children died in the grandmother’s care in less than a year.

Tracey Nix, 65, allegedly told police she forgot seven-month-old Uriel Schock was in her car on a 90-degree day in Florida, according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by Fox News.

Nix was charged with aggravated manslaughter in connection with the child’s 2022 death and could face up to 30 years in prison.

In December 2021, 16-month-old Ezra Schock drowned in a pond after wandering away while Nix was asleep.

“If I’m objective, she (Tracey Nix) needs to go to prison,” Nix’s daughter Kaila told WSVN in Miami during a recent interview.

According to The Daily Mail, police attempted to charge Nix for Ezra’s death, but the State Attorney’s Office declined to bring charges.

Nix’s attorney, William Fletcher, told Fox 13 in Tampa Bay that Uriel’s death was “obviously an accident.”

FOX 13 reports Nix was a former educator in Hardee County for nearly 40 years.