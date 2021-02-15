Former Bucs player Vincent Jackson found dead in Florida hotel room

TAMPA (WFLA) — Former Buccaneers wide receiver Vincent Jackson was found dead Monday at a hotel room in Brandon.

Jackson, 38, who is a South Tampa resident, checked in to the hotel room on Jan. 11 and had been staying in a room since then.

Jackson’s family reported him missing on Feb. 10. Two days later, deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office located Jackson at the Homewood Suites oat 10240 Palm River Road and spoke with him.

After assessing Jackson’s well-being, the missing persons case was canceled.

Jackson was then located deceased around 11:30 a.m. Monday in his hotel room by a housekeeper.

There were no signs of trauma, deputies said. The medical examiner’s office has yet to assess the cause of death.

Sheriff Chad Chronister released the following statement: