Four children shot in Virginia; victims range from ages 6 to 16

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Four children were shot in the waterfront city of Norfolk, Virginia Friday, but police say all four are expected to survive.
Police say the victims range between ages 6 to 16, according to NewsNationNow.com affiliate WAVY. One of the victims, a 7-year-old girl, was shot in the stomach and is in surgery, according to her uncle.
Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone told Jason Marks, a reporter for NewsNation affiliate WAVY, that the injuries are not life-threatening.
Chief Boone also said they believe they know who fired the shots and expect to make an arrest “soon.”
In a previous tweet, police had said one victim had life threatening injuries. However, police now say there are no life-threatening injuries.
According to dispatch, the call came in at 2 p.m. The scene is near Norfolk State University.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.