Four children shot in Virginia; victims range from ages 6 to 16

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Four children were shot in the waterfront city of Norfolk, Virginia Friday, but police say all four are expected to survive.

Police say the victims range between ages 6 to 16, according to NewsNationNow.com affiliate WAVY. One of the victims, a 7-year-old girl, was shot in the stomach and is in surgery, according to her uncle.

Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone told Jason Marks, a reporter for NewsNation affiliate WAVY, that the injuries are not life-threatening.

Chief Boone also said they believe they know who fired the shots and expect to make an arrest “soon.”

BREAKING: 4 young people shot in Norfolk. Chief says injuries not life threatening. He says they should have suspect in custody soon @jasonmarkswavy pic.twitter.com/Hc5E4xq4Ng — Jason Marks (@jasonmarkswavy) July 2, 2021

In a previous tweet, police had said one victim had life threatening injuries. However, police now say there are no life-threatening injuries.

According to dispatch, the call came in at 2 p.m. The scene is near Norfolk State University.

Currently there’s one ambulance parked outside of the Level 1 Trauma Center at Sentara Norfolk General. Hearing reports one child may have been taken here. We’re working to confirm that now. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/coCyna5zcP — Jon Dowding (@JonDowding) July 2, 2021

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.