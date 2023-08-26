Four people dead in Dollar General shooting in Jacksonville: Reports

(NewsNation) — A shooting at a Dollar General store in Jacksonville, Florida, left four people dead on Saturday, multiple news outlets reported.

The Jacksonville Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan told News4JAX a man had barricaded himself in Dollar General on Kings Road.

Deegan told WJXT “there are a number of fatalities” inside the store but didn’t give a precise number. Numerous police officers are in the area near Edward Waters University, a small historically Black university.

Jacksonville Council Member Ju’Coby Pittman, who described the incident as a tragedy, said she understood that the suspect was killed.

“The people in this community, they’re hurting and they have every right to. You know, this makes no sense. I am very, very angry right now,” Pittman told reporters at the scene.

“This is unacceptable,” Deegan told the station. “One shooting is too much but these mass shootings are really hard to take.”

The shooting happened five years to the day when a gunman opened fire during a video game tournament in Jacksonville, killing two people before fatally shooting himself.

Check back as this story is developing.

Reuters and the Associated Press contributed to this report.