This combo of photos provided by FBI Denver via @FBIDenver shows missing person Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito. Petito, 22, vanished while on a cross-country trip in a converted camper van with her boyfriend. Authorities say a body discovered Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Wyoming, is believed to be Petito. (Courtesy of FBI Denver via AP)

TAMPA, Fla. (NewsNation Now) — Florida authorities Monday said they have no plans to conduct a “major search” of the Florida reserve where Gabby Petito’s missing boyfriend, Brian Laundrie was last believed to seen.

“At this time, we currently believe we have exhausted all avenues in searching of the grounds there,” North Port police PIO Josh Taylor said in a statement to NewsNation affiliate WFLA. “Law enforcement agencies continue to search for Brian Laundrie.”

Petito vanished while on a cross-country road trip with Laundrie in a converted camper van.

The trip was well-documented on social media until it abruptly ceased allegedly somewhere in Wyoming. The couple documented most of their trip, which started in July, on a YouTube Vlog called “VAN LIFE”. The last posts to both their Instagram accounts were from Grand Teton National Park.

The FBI said the body of Petito was found Sunday by law enforcement agents who spent the weekend searching campsites on the eastern border of Grand Teton National Park.

The cause of death has not yet been determined, said FBI Supervisory Special Agent Charles Jones. Specifics on where and how the body was found were not disclosed.

“Full forensic identification has not been completed to confirm 100% that we found Gabby, but her family has been notified,” Jones said. “This is an incredibly difficult time for (Petito’s) family and friends.”

Laundrie was reported missing Friday after his family said they last saw him Tuesday while wearing a hiking bag with a waist strap heading into Carlton Reserve.

On Friday, Florida police entered the Laundrie home, where Brian and his parents lived with Petito, just before 6:30 p.m. ET. They left just before 9 p.m. ET.

Investigators brought in evidence bags and searched a car in the driveway, but nobody else came out of the house.

Jones said investigators are still looking for information from anyone who may have seen Petito or Laundrie around some camping sites located on the park’s eastern boundary, the same site that was the subject of law enforcement search efforts.

A U.S. Park Ranger vehicle drives in the Spread Creek area in the Bridger-Teton National Forest, just east of Grand Teton National Park off U.S. Highway 89, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Wyoming. Authorities say they have found a body believed to be Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito, who went missing on a trip with her boyfriend. (AP Photo/Amber Baesler)

This photo provided by North Port Police Department, law enforcement officials conduct a search of the vast Carlton Reserve in the Sarasota, Fla., area for Brian Laundrie on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Laundrie is a person of interest in the disappearance of his girlfriend, Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito. (North Port Police Department via AP)

This photo provided by North Port Police Department, law enforcement officials conduct a search of the vast Carlton Reserve in the Sarasota, Fla., area for Brian Laundrie on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Laundrie is a person of interest in the disappearance of his girlfriend, Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito. (North Port Police Department via AP)

