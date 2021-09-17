Gabby Petito: Florida police enter Laundrie home

NORTH PORT, Fla. (NewsNation Now) — Florida police entered the home Brian Laundrie, his parents and Gabby Petito lived in just before 6:30 a.m. ET.

It’s unclear why they entered the home, but a small protest had been going on outside. The crowd chanted, “where is Gabby?”

It’s the latest development in the search for the missing YouTuber. Petito hasn’t been heard from since last month.

The last message Petito sent was a text to her parents on Aug. 30. Petito was last seen in an Instagram post Aug. 25 on a cross-country trip with her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie. The two left from New York, but live in North Port with Laundrie’s parents.

A police officer enters the Laundrie home. (NewsNation)

North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison has expressed frustration with the Laundrie’s for not cooperating with investigators.

“I truly believe he has the answers we’re looking for,” Garrison said on NewsNation Prime Thursday. “He knows where Gabby’s at, but he is protected by the fifth amendment and we’ll honor that and we’ll use all the other resources in our power to find out where Gabby’s at.”

On Sept. 11, police confirmed Petito’s car was at their house, but she was not.

“Two people went on a trip, one returned. That one that returned is not talking and he has all the information I believe that we’re looking for,” Garrison said.