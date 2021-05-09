George Floyd Memorial Center to be built in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A George Floyd Memorial Center will be established in Raleigh, North Carolina.

The announcement was made by Floyd’s North Carolina-based family during a news conference at the John P. “Top” Green Community Center Saturday.

Floyd, who was born Fayetteville, was murdered by a Minneapolis police officer last May. His death sparked nationwide protests and riots over racial injustice and excessive force by law enforcement.

His relatives in Sampson and Harnett counties tell NewsNation affiliate WNCN they founded the memorial center to honor his life and legacy. The motto is Achieving Greatness Through Focused Service.

The GFMC will be a multicultural center that offers online programs, educational programming, and special events. Once built, it will also house an interactive museum, classrooms, conference rooms, and a full-service food and prep area.