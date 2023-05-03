Georgia has had 10 multiple-victim shootings in 2023 so far

Law enforcement stand outside a store after a man shot four people in a building in Atlanta, Georgia, on May 3, 2023. – One person was killed and three were injured in the southern US city of Atlanta on Wednesday when a gunman opened fire inside a building, police said, in the latest gun violence to hit the country. (Photo by Elijah NOUVELAGE / AFP) (Photo by ELIJAH NOUVELAGE/AFP via Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — The shooting at Northside Hospital Midtown in Atlanta, Georgia, is the 10th multi-victim shooting in Georgia this year, according to data from the Gun Violence Archive (GVA).

As of Wednesday afternoon, four people were taken to the hospital and a fifth victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Atlanta Police.

Prior to Wednesday’s shooting, there were nine recorded multi-victim shooting events, according to the GVA’s “mass shootings” database for this year.

GVA defines “mass shooting” as an incident where “a minimum of four victims [are] shot, either injured or killed, not including any shooter who may also have been killed or injured in the incident.”

Last Sunday, one person was killed and three were injured in a shooting in Athens, Georgia, killed one and injured three, according to the GVA’s mass shooting database.

On Feb. 18, three people were killed in Motel 6 in Columbus. NewsNation affiliate WRBL in Columbus reported Jeremiah Walker allegedly killed 54-year-old Michael Carter, Sr., his wife, 50-year-old Tonya, and their 19-year-old son Michael Carter, Jr. after an altercation at the hotel. Walker is also accused of shooting a 4-year-old who survived.

Just one day earlier, nine children were injured on a school bus at a gas station, also in Columbus, after an altercation nearby spilled out into the station, WRBL reported.

Across the 10 shootings identified by GVA, a total of eight were killed and 42 were injured.

April was the worst month of gun violence in the state, with a total of three killed and 17 injured across five shootings.