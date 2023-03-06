‘This isn’t Oregon,’ Georgia AG says on prosecuting vandals

(NewsNation) — Georgia’s attorney general has vowed to prosecute everyone involved in a confrontation with police Sunday at the site of a future police training center, condemning the acts of violence that resulted in dozens of arrests.

At least 23 people now face domestic terrorism charges after protesters allegedly threw rocks, Molotov cocktails and fireworks at police officers. Construction equipment was also set on fire.

The future police training site has been the focus of repeated protests and confrontations, but Sunday’s attack threatened the lives of law enforcement personnel.

“This isn’t Oregon, this isn’t Washington,” declared Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr, implying those states fail to prosecute violent protesters.

“This is the state of Georgia, and you will be held accountable,” he said Monday on “NewsNation: Rush Hour.”

The site of the planned Atlanta Public Safety Training Center, called “Cop City” by opponents, continues to be the scene of escalating demonstrations.

A “Stop Cop City” festival was underway nearby to protest the facility’s construction when police said more than 100 people, who used the peaceful protest as a cover, broke away and started a violent, coordinated attack on police personnel and construction equipment at the site.

Two of those arrested are from Georgia but the others hail from around the country, police said. One suspect is from France and another is from Canada, according to police, who did not release further details about the suspects.

Those opposing the training site say they’re worried about the militarization of police and the environmental impact the site will have on the land. The opposition has been growing since January, when police shot and killed an environmental activist who police said shot and injured a police officer.

Carr is surprised by the concerns, arguing the training center will help create safer communities. He noted gang violence disproportionately affects low-income and racially diverse areas.

“Saying ‘Cop City’ is a little bit deceptive, because what this public safety training center will do is train firefighters, and first responders and police officers, those folks that we need in the most critical times in our lives,” Carr said. “This is about keeping everybody safe, but in particular our most vulnerable communities. It’s completely perplexing to me that this has become the issue that it has.”