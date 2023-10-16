Georgia Amber Alert issued for two girls last seen at a Burger King

Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — An Amber Alert was issued Sunday evening for two girls who went missing from Columbus. That alert remains active as of Monday morning.

11-year-old Kyle Horne and 4-year-old Kylann Harper were last seen at the Burger King in north Columbus.

Police say they could be seen leaving slightly before noon in a 2011 blue-gray Honda CRV with Georgia Tag “TGS7835.”

They are now believed to be in a 2004 Gold Lexus with a Georgia tag reading “SBZ8631.”

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Mikaela Harell is a suspect.

Police say the two girls are believed to be in extreme danger. Anyone with information is asked to call local police.

Southeast

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trending on NewsNation

Join the email newsletter that keeps you in the know, and download the NewsNation apps on your television and your phone to make sure you don’t miss any of the news for all America.