Invasive Blue Land Crab reported in Georgia

Funny blue land crab peeking out of the sand of a Costa Rican Caribbean beach and looking at the camera.

(NewsNation) — The Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has been receiving reports of an invasive marine crab found along the Georgia coast.

The large Blue Land Crab is native to regions from Brazil to South Florida but has found its way to Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina, according to a Georgia DNR news release.

“While we are uncertain about the potential ecological and economic risks these crabs pose, we are currently concerned about damage caused by their extensive burrowing,” said Jim Page, Wildlife Resources Division Aquatic Nuisance Species Program manager. “As a new non-native species in our state, we need more information about these crabs and are asking for the public’s help.”

What is an invasive species?

An invasive species can be any plant or animal living in an area where it doesn’t naturally exist and whose presence could cause environmental or economic harm or put human health at risk, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The potential for harm differentiates invasive species from those that are non-native. For example, many fruits and vegetables grown within the U.S. come from other regions and are considered beneficial.

Invasive species, however, can lead to the extinction of native plants and animals, destroy biodiversity, and permanently alter habitats, according to the agriculture department.

Why is the Blue Land Crab a concern?

The Georgia DNR is still researching the potential impacts the Blue Land Crab could have on its economy and local ecology. Officials’ primary concern is with the crab’s burrowing habits, according to the news release.

Adult land crabs dig burrows 3 to 5 inches wide and as many as 5 feet deep, causing damage to lawns and gardens, according to the University of Florida.

Who is this impacting?

People have reported occasional sightings of Blue Land Crabs in South Carolina since 2008, but the first confirmed sighting of the species in North Carolina happened in the summer of 2023, according to the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ).

Sightings in Georgia also began recently, according to the Georgia DNR.

The species, which resembles a large fiddler crab, comes in a variety of colors including blue, white and gray. They’re most likely to be seen when heavy rains bring them out of their burrows and to the surface.

Anyone who spots a Blue Land Crab in a non-native area should take photos and make a report to their state’s environmental, natural resources or wildlife department.