Georgia man shot to death at Georgia golf club laid to rest

(NewsNation Now) — Golf pro Gene Siller, one of three men found dead at a Georgia country club over the Fourth of July weekend, was laid to rest Monday.

The private funeral was Monday morning followed by a private burial, but a crowd arrived at Pine Tree Country Club for Siller’s celebration of life.

Siller was a beloved husband and father. He was one of three gunned down in a triple homicide on July 3. Police say a white pickup truck drove onto the Pine Tree Country Club’s golf course’s 10th hole and got stuck near the grain.

Siller, who worked as Pine Tree’s director of golf, was fatally shot when he went to investigate.

The bodies of two other men, the trucks registered owners 76 year old Paul Pearson, and 46 year old Henry Valdez, were found bound, gagged and shot to death.

Police say Bryan Rhoden, 23, was the gunman. They say he took off running, prompting a days-long manhunt. Rhoden was arrested Thursday in Chamblee, Georgia after investigators lured him by promising to return a large sum of money seized during an unrelated DUI arrest.

Rhoden made his first court appearance Friday. He’s charged with three counts of murder, three counts of aggravated assault and two counts of kidnapping. He’s expected to be back in court at the end of the month.

He has a long criminal history including gun and drug charges. Police still aren’t releasing any information about a possible motive but they have said that they believe that Siller was just in the wrong place at the wrong time.

