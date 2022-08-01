Georgia professor charged in student’s shooting death

CARROLTON, Ga. (NewsNation) — A Georgia community is grieving after a university student was killed and a professor was arrested in connection with the death.

Richard Sigman, 47, has been charged with murder and aggravated assault in the shooting death of Anna Jones, 18. The Carrollton Police Department said in a news release posted to Facebook that Jones was killed when Sigman shot into a parked car following an argument with a man at a pizza restaurant.

The shooting occurred around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, when police say Sigman got into an altercation with another man outside the pizza restaurant before walking away to a nearby parking lot. Once in the parking lot, Sigman allegedly fired his gun into a parked car, killing Jones.

Friends drove Jones to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

The 18-year-old was a student at the University of West Georgia, where Sigman was employed. In a statement, the university said Sigman has been fired. On Monday, a judge denied bond for him, WTOC reported.

“On behalf of the university, we wish to convey our deepest condolences to Anna’s family and many friends. We know this news is difficult to process and affects many members of our university community. We ask that you keep Anna’s family, friends, and all who have been touched by this tragedy in your thoughts during this tremendously difficult time,” University of West Georgia President Dr. Brendan Kelly said in a statement.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.