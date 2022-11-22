Georgia Senate runoff is two weeks away — why it matters

The Georgia State Capitol building is seen behind a “Vote” sign, a day after the US midterm election, in Atlanta, Georgia, on November 9, 2022. – The US Senate contest in Georgia that could determine which party controls the upper chamber of Congress is headed for a December runoff, media projections showed on November 9, 2022. (Photo by SETH HERALD / AFP) (Photo by SETH HERALD/AFP via Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — While the rest of the country is moving on from the 2022 midterm elections, Georgians are set to vote yet again in a much-watched Senate runoff.

That runoff features incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock, who is being challenged by Republican Herschel Walker, well-known in the state as a former college football star.

Warnock had a small edge in the initial contest, winning 49.44 percent of the vote, while Walker won 48.49 percent. Because neither candidate won a majority (Libertarian Chase Oliver notched just over 2 percent), Georgians will be deciding between the top two-vote getters Dec. 6.

Polling released by the AARP shows the incumbent ahead — with Warnock sitting at 51 percent and Walker at 47 percent.

NewsNation’s Kellie Meyer noted during an appearance on “Rush Hour” that the race is important because it could help shape Senate dynamics.

“A win for Republicans would bring the Senate back to a 50-50 split, relying on Vice President Harris for the tie-breaking vote,” she explained. “After already winning control of the Senate, an added seat would give Democrats one vote to spare on big bills and confirming President Biden’s judicial picks.”