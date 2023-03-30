Georgia teen out of ICU after violent bullying incident

(NewsNation) — The Georgia teen hospitalized after a violent bullying incident some are calling torture is now out of the intensive care unit, a family friend says.

“He has a long road to recovery, so I can’t say he’s doing well,” said Erika Keller, the organizer of a GoFundMe page for the victim, Trent Lehrkamp, 19. “We’re all glad that he’s out of the ICU right now. That’s really good news.”

Police in Glynn County, Georgia, are now investigating what happened the night Lehrkamp was dropped off at a local hospital on March 21. He was covered in spray paint and urine, with a .464 blood alcohol level after a party on St. Simons Island.

The incident was allegedly documented in social media posts, with a disturbing photo posted in a community Facebook group apparently showing Lehrkamp unconscious, bound to a chair and covered in substances.

“Thinking that these people are your friends and then having them absolutely abuse you — I can’t imagine sitting through that,” Keller told NewsNation’s Brian Entin. “It just it gives me chills. It really breaks my heart.”

