Good Samaritan rescues baby ejected from vehicle into Maryland bay

OCEAN CITY, Md. (NewsNation Now) — A good Samaritan jumped into a bay in Maryland and saved an infant after a multi-vehicle crash on a bridge Sunday afternoon, according to Ocean City Fire Department.

The child was in a vehicle that was dangling over the side of the bridge. This person, “immediately jumped over the guardrail and into the bay, rescuing the infant,” the fire department wrote on Facebook.

The baby was airlifted to a children’s hospital, and seven others were driven to nearby hospitals. There was no update on how the eight people are doing Monday.

It happened Sunday on a bridge in eastern Maryland that carries state Route 90 from Ocean City across the Assawoman Bay.

The release doesn’t say how many cars were involved, but the Associated Press reports it was four. The fire department says they’re still investigating what caused the crash.

Courtesy, Ocean City Fire Department

Courtesy, Ocean City Fire Department

Courtesy, Ocean City Fire Department