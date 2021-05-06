Gov. DeSantis signs Florida elections bill, closes event to local reporters

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis (R, Fla.) signed a sweeping elections bill into law on Thursday in an event closed to local news reporters.

The bill signing was held at the Hilton by the Palm Beach International Airport Thursday morning. Members of local news outlets were not allowed inside and the governor’s staff called the event a “Fox News exclusive.”

The Florida legislature passed the election bill last week. It includes measures that would restrict the use of drop boxes and vote-by-mail in elections.

Republicans who support the legislation say it’s additional security for elections, but Democrats believe it complicates the state’s voting process.

Elections supervisors in Tampa Bay have said they believe the legislation will make voting by mail more difficult. Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections Craig Latimer said instead, the state should look at ways to make drop boxes more secure, such as adding camera surveillance to 24-hour drop boxes. He said the new law does the opposite, prohibiting it.

Pinellas County Elections Supervisor Julie Marcus, a Republican, also voiced concerns earlier this year saying the changes would let partisan actors challenge votes and endlessly delay election results.