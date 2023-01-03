Ground crew member killed at Alabama airport ID’d

FILE – Passengers wait in Montgomery Regional Airport on Nov. 26, 2014, in Montgomery, Ala. A member of an airline ground crew working at the Alabama airport died Saturday afternoon, Dec. 31, 2022, in an accident at the facility. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

(NewsNation) — The member of an airline ground crew who died in an accident at an Alabama airport has been identified.

Communications Workers of America confirmed Courtney Davis, a member of CWA Local 3645, was killed.

“Courtney was a single mother of three children. We are doing as much as we can to help her family and loved ones get through this tragedy,” said Biruk Assefa, the national press/senior editor for CWA.

Davis was sucked into a plane’s engine while it was parked on New Year’s Eve at Montgomery Regional Airport. She was reportedly on the ramp of the parked regional carrier flight — which had just come from Dallas Fort Worth International Airport in Texas — at the time of the incident.

“We are saddened to hear about the tragic loss of a team member of the AA/Piedmont Airlines, said Wade A. Davis, executive director of Montgomery Regional Airport. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time.”

The FAA and NTSB are investigating the incident.