Group stole $45K in candles, fragrances from Florida Bath & Body Works

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — Clearwater police have charged three women with grand theft after they say they helped to steal thousands of dollars worth of goods from local Bath & Body Works locations.
Police say St. Petersburg residents Ciara Bryant, 35; Clemetra Lamar, 25; and Krashanta Barnes, 32, are part of a group of people who stole $15,000’s worth of products from the store at the Countryside Mall.
Police believe the group also stole around $30,000 worth of goods from other locations in Tampa Bay.
The group is said to have targeted candles, air fresheners and body spray in their thefts.
