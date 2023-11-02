Gunman sought after Florida mom shot in front of kids a year ago

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — One year after a mother was fatally shot in front of her two children in their New Port Richey home, authorities are continuing to investigate and search for the shooter.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office says the three were sleeping when a masked man broke into their home off Menifee Court and shot the woman and killed her.

It’s a vivid memory for Mark Miles.

“I saw him through the window right there,” said Miles.

Miles was inside his apartment in the Sunny Dale Villas when he saw a masked intruder break into his neighbor’s home.

“There was a guy that was dressed in all black with a black hoodie, black pair of pants, black shorts with a black mask, he went up to the door, he kicked it in and all I heard or two shots,” said Miles.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as 45-year-old Bethsaida “Betsy” Robles. Deputies said Robles was sleeping inside with her two young children, when a man wearing a skull mask shot her twice, which killed her.

“He had on a black Joker mask and he ran out that way,” said Miles.

The suspect is still on the run. Detectives believe he then got into a car.

“It was marked one year yesterday, and I was terrified last night of being here because the person is still on the loose,” said neighbor Lasharn McClendon.

McClendon remains on edge. Although a new family has moved in she remembers her friend.

“Really friendly, very beautiful person and it’s sad something like that happened to her,” said McClendon.

McClendon has since installed cameras and is taking extra precautions for her own safety.

“I’m very cautious of who comes to my door now I tell people if they want to come here call first I’m very cautious,” said McClendon.

Detectives believe this was a targeted shooting and that the shooter knew the layout of the home and who his victim was.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office urges anyone with information in the case to submit a tip to the PSO Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488 or report tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.