MIAMI (WFLA) — The mayor of Surfside said that victims in the Champlain Towers collapse are being targeted in identity theft schemes.
Mayor Charles Burkett said the hackers are using the names being released by authorities as they identify more victims. From there, they gather enough information to create fake identity profiles.
Latest News
- Rowers say Olympic coach threatened, verbally abused them
- Some El Paso residents express mixed feelings on possible rollback of border travel restrictions
- 4 Michigan festivalgoers dead; 3 exposed to carbon monoxide
- California fire prompts evacuations; Oregon blaze balloons
- Hackers steal Surfside collapse victims’ identity for profit, mayor says
“We’ve had to have discussions with the families and listen to them telling us the stories about all of a sudden credit cards appearing in their names and things being purchased in their name, so we’ve told ‘em, you’ve got to immediately shut down your credit,” Burkett told a local news outlet.
The mayor said more than one family has been impacted by these identity thieves. No arrests have been made, but investigations are in progress.