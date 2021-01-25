Hank Aaron mural being painted in Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A mural of baseball legend Hank Aaron is being painted in downtown Mobile as a tribute to his life.

The artist, Conz 8000, has been painting murals of greats like Johnny Cash and Bob Marley for years, but this mural of Hammerin’ Hank is taking on a higher meaning.

Aaron was born in Mobile in 1934.

“He’s a hometown hero, and he’s from my neighborhood,” Conz 8000 said. “He was just inspiring, especially in the age and the days he came from to do what he did.”

The Atlanta Braves confirmed on Twitter Friday that the baseball legened died. He was 86.

“I was speechless when it happened,” Conz 8000 said. “We have lost so many people lately, but it instantly inspired me to say, ‘Hey my piece is gone down here and we have a blank canvas. Let me honor Hank.’ I think this is the best way to even mourn to pay tribute to someone so great.”

The artist says he hopes to find a way to have more artwork of Hank added to the neighborhood he grew up in.