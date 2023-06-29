‘He can’t see the shark but I can’: Sharks circle kayaker in Florida

DUNEDIN, Fla. (WFLA) — A fisherman enjoying a morning out on the water went unaware of the two sharks circling just beneath his kayak.

NewsNation affiliate WFLA viewer and drone operator John Yanchoris shared a video of the encounter captured Thursday around 6:15 a.m. Yanchoris told WFLA.com he was flying his drone about half a mile offshore the Dunedin Causeway when he spotted several sharks surrounding a kayaker.

“He can’t see the shark but I can,” Yanchoris said.

It’s far from the first time John has spotted sharks in the area. Since May, he’s shared several other videos of similar encounters.

Yanchoris has a YouTube channel where he posts his drone videos.

He says he’s a former firefighter who has done drone work for local fire departments, as well as anyone who needs aerial footage of their homes or special events.