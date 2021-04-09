‘He just keeps saying, I’ve been shot, I’ve been shot’: 911 calls released in SC shooting that left 5 dead, 1 hurt

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WJZY) — Dramatic 911 call recordings were released Thursday connected to a horrific mass shooting by an ex-NFL player that left five people dead — including 2 young children — at a home in South Carolina.

The York County Sheriff’s Office released audio of two calls made to 911, the first of which came in around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, in which an 80-year-old neighbor said he heard several gunshots.

“I was cutting grass out in the yard, and I heard some shots … about 20, it’s automatic,” the caller said to the 911 operator.

Below details the string of 911 calls that began Wednesday evening.

911: York County 911, do you need police, fire or medical?

Caller: Police

911: Where to?

Caller: Yes ma’am. I think we’ve had some trouble at 4456 Marshall Road.

911: What’s going on at Marshall Road?

Caller: I think there’s been a bad shooting, maybe four people.

The second 911 call was made by someone who works at Gaston Sheet Metal, the employer of the two technicians who were shot while outside of the home.

911: York County 911, do you need police, fire or medial?

Caller: Yes, I need to get an ambulance and Marshals I guess heading towards an address in Rock Hill, please.

911: OK, what’s that address please?

Caller: 4456 Marshall Road. Rock Hill, South Carolina.

911: Alright, what’s going on there?

Caller: This is Gastonia Sheet Metal Services, I have two technicians at that location. I just had one call me screaming that he had been shot and that the other technician has also been shot and not responsive.

911: Alright, do we know how long ago this happened?

Caller: Uh, my technician just literally called me three seconds ago.

Deputies first arrived at the scene eight minutes after the two 911 calls.

“It was a large area and we began to assist the victims that we encountered,” York County Sheriff Kevin R. Tolson said. “The first two victims that we encountered were the two air conditioning techs who were outside the home in the driveway at their work vans.”

Sheriff Tolson said Dr. Robert Lesslie, 70, and his wife, Barbara Leslie, 69, and their two grandchildren, Adah Lesslie, 9, and Noah Lesslie, 5, were located in a room in the back of the house, all deceased from gunshot wounds.

A worker who was at the home at the time, James Lewis, 38, was found shot to death outside, while another worker was wounded and remains in critical condition, York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson said.

Shortly after arriving at the scene, investigators requested K-9 Units, drones, and a state helicopter to assist in the search for those responsible.

After starting their investigation, authorities identified former NFL player Phillip Adams as the suspect and learned he lived at his parents’ house who lived nearby.

Investigators were able to make contact with Adams’ father and executed a search warrant for the house. At around 2:30 a.m. Thursday, investigators confirmed Adams was deceased inside a bedroom of the home.

According to the Coroner’s Office, Adams cause of death is a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

“We’re 22 hours into this investigation, we’ve gathered a lot of information, we have a lot more information to gather, as to the why,” Sheriff Tolson said.

According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, investigators are still working to determine Adams’ motive.

Read the statement released Thursday from the affected families below: