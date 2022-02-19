(NewsNation Now) — A helicopter crashed into the ocean on South Beach Saturday, in front of swimmers and onlookers, authorities said.

Around 1:10 p.m., Miami Beach Police and Miami Beach Fire responded to calls of a helicopter crash in the ocean near 10th Street, the police department tweeted.

Police said two passengers were inside the helicopter and were transported to the hospital in stable condition.

The beach area between 9th and 11th streets is closed, police said.

The FAA is also responding to the scene.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.