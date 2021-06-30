Here are the victims of the Florida building collapse

Emergency workers conduct search and rescue efforts at the site of a partially collapsed residential building in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, U.S. June 30, 2021. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

SURFSIDE, Florida (NewsNation Now) — Florida rescue crews are continuing their search for more survivors and victims in the ruins of a collapsed Miami-area beachfront condominium building.

About half of the building’s 130 units collapsed June 24, tearing away walls and leaving a number of homes in the still-standing part of the building exposed in what looked like a giant dollhouse.

Rescuers are using bucket brigades and heavy machinery as they work atop a precarious mound of pulverized concrete, twisted steel and the remnants of dozens of households. The efforts included firefighters, sniffer dogs and search experts using radar and sonar devices.

Investigators have not concluded what caused nearly half of the 40-year-old Champlain Towers South condo to crumple as residents slept.

As of Wednesday morning, at least 16 people have been confirmed killed in the disaster, which could rank as the deadliest accidental structural failure in U.S. history. More than 140 others are still missing and believed to be trapped in the rubble. Some victims have not yet been identified.

Here is a list of the victims as confirmed by the Miami-Dade police:

Stacie Dawn Fang, 54

Manuel LaFont, 54

Antonio Lozano, 83

Gladys Lozano, 79

Christina Beatriz Elvira, 74

Luis Bermudez, 26

Leon Oliwkowicz, 80

Anna Ortiz, 46

Marcus Joseph Guara, 52

Frank Kleiman, 55

Michael David Altman, 50

Hilda Noriega, 92

Additional information will be added to this story as it becomes available.