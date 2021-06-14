High school graduate earns more than $5 million in scholarship money

NEW ORLEANS (NewsNation Now) — A Louisiana high school graduate who was accepted into over 100 colleges and universities has received more than $5 million in scholarship money.

Jada Brown just graduated from the International High School of New Orleans and now has more scholarship money than any other college-bound senior in the country.

“I’m very thankful and blessed. This is a big opportunity for me,” said Brown. “This is the biggest thing I’ve ever done in my life and I’m excited.”

Brown says she’s staying in her home state and attending Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge.

NewsNation affiliate WGNO contributed to this report.